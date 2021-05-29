Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time in their history after defeating Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

Kai Havertz’s goal at the end of the first half was enough to earn Chelsea victory over Pep Guardiola’s revered Premier League champions.

In a thrilling encounter, which was witnessed by 14,000 fans inside the stadium, Chelsea denied City their first ever Champions League title.

It was the Blues who took a surprise lead at the end of a pulsating first half courtesy of Havertz.

The German playmaker, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, rounded the outrushing Ederson before finishing into the unguarded net.

The assist from Chelsea’s recently-crowned Player of the Season Mason Mount to set up Havertz was outstanding.

Thomas Tuchel’s side took the lead despite losing their talismanic defender Thiago Silva to injury minutes earlier.

Timo Werner had also missed a couple of opportunities to score earlier in the half but Havertz’s goal on the stroke of half-time spared his compatriot’s blushes at the break.

Man City’s evening went from bad to worse early in the second half when Kevin De Bruyne was subbed off following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

The Belgian, who has been magnificent for City this season, left the pitch in tears.

Christian Pulisic became the first American to appear in the Champions League final during the second half and went agonisingly close to doubling Chelsea’s lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Pep Guardiola rolled the dice by handing one final appearance to Sergio Aguero, who entered the fray with 15 minutes left on the clock.

But Chelsea successfully protected their one-goal advantage and proudly lifted European football’s most prestigious trophy for the second time, following their maiden triumph in 2012.

It marks a remarkable coaching achievement by Tuchel, who replaced club legend Frank Lampard in January.

As for Guardiola, his long wait for another Champions League trophy continues.

