Chelsea are champions of Europe for the second time in their history.

Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Saturday's Champions League final, Kai Havertz grabbing the all important goal for the west London outfit late in the first half.

It was the German forward's first goal in Europe's top-tier competition and it's likely he will never score a more important one.

Havertz latched onto a brilliant through ball from Mason Mount, rounded Ederson and tapped the ball into an empty net to spark scenes of pandemonium among the Chelsea fans in attendance at the Estadio do Dragao.

The former Bayer Leverkusen man offered far more to the team than just his goal as well.

Havertz was a constant threat going forward and also ran himself into the ground to help the Blues defensively.

Man City vs Chelsea: Match Reaction Show (The Football Terrace)

It was a performance befitting of a £72 million player.

Straight after the game, Havertz was interviewed by BT Sport and was oddly asked what he thought about his enormous price tag.

The Chelsea man responded to the question in a rather hilarious manner, the young star saying: "To be honest, I couldn't give a f**k, we've just won the Champions League."

Havertz drops the F-bomb live on TV

Fair play, Kai.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta gatecrashed Havertz's interview and decided to wax lyrical about the languid forward.

"He deserved it, mentality top and he gave us the Champions League," Azpilicueta said. "He ran all the time, that's teamwork."

The Spanish defender is spot on and if Havertz can continue to perform like he did in the final against City next season, Chelsea are going to be a very difficult team to stop.

Tuchel's side have beaten City three times this year and in 2021/22, they may even be able to dethrone them in the Premier League.

News Now - Sport News