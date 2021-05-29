N’Golo Kante - what else is left to say about Chelsea’s magnificent midfielder?

The indefatigable Frenchman produced a Man of the Match performance as the Blues defeated Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Many football fans are now calling for Kante to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award after Chelsea lifted the European Cup for only the second time in their history.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the final on the stroke of half-time but it was Kante who stole the show.

The 30-year-old was everywhere over the course of the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved to receive his Champions League winners’ medal at the end of the night.

Kante's extraordinary career achievements

Saturday’s Champions League triumph is the latest achievement of Kante’s extraordinary career.

One of the most universally popular footballers of all time, Kante is not just a world-class player - he’s also, as we all know, incredibly humble.

At full-time, he was carried by teammate Kurt Zouma…

Kante didn't kiss the Champions League trophy

And football fans fell in love with Kante even more during the trophy presentation.

While Chelsea’s players all kissed the trophy as they went past it, Kante opted to give it a little touch before moving on with a beaming smile on his face.

Football fans absolutely love Kante

And here’s how football fans reacted on social media…

Kante: 2021 UCL final MOTM

For Kante, this was simply another day at the office.

What a player. What a man. N’Golo: we salute you!

