Erling Haaland: £154.5m Man United target drops big hint over Dortmund future

Former Manchester United target Erling Haaland hinted that he plans to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer, in an interview with Jan Aage Fjortoft.

What's the latest transfer news involving Haaland?

According to ESPN, Man United are one of a host of elite clubs interested in clinching Haaland's signature either in the coming transfer window or next summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast in early May, Ian McGarry said that Barcelona have already tabled a bid of £90.1m for the Norwegian centre-forward, however he suspected that the Spanish side didn't believe Dortmund would accept the offer.

In the same podcast, Duncan Castles stated that the German club's asking price is €180m (£154.5m) and he suggested that only Manchester City can afford a fee as vast as that.

What has Haaland said about his future?

In an interview with Jan Aage Fjortoft, Haaland expressed the importance of playing in the Champions League, which Dortmund managed to qualify for despite a rocky season.

Haaland said, "Like I have said before I am a big fan of the Champions League and I think everybody knows that. It was a relief to secure that spot [for Dortmund]. It was really important."

Journalist Fabrizio Romano had previously claimed that qualifying for Europe's top competition would be a deciding factor in whether Haaland would look to stay or leave the club this summer.

Fjortoft asked Haaland about Dortmund's stance on his future, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke recently insisting that he won't be sold this summer.

Haaland replied: “Well, I have a contract for a couple of fine years, so I am respectful towards my contract."

This suggests that he is not planning on leaving the club in the coming transfer window and is more than happy to stay with the Black-Yellows.

Does this mean he won't sign for Man United?

An eventual move to United still wouldn't be out of the question due to a release clause in Haaland's contract that allows him to leave the club next summer at a reduced price.

In February, Romano revealed that Haaland has a €75m (£64.4m) release clause which is "officially available from 2022".

In theory then, United could simply defer their interest until next summer.

How could this affect United's transfer plans?

Haaland's admission that he will respect his Dortmund contract could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Man United.

Their decision to retain the services of fellow striker Edinson Cavani for another season means they could hold out until Haaland's release clause becomes active, knowing he isn't about to join a rival suitor.

If the Red Devils are convinced that they can beat the competition to Haaland next summer, they can wait to pay his reported release clause, which is considerably lower than any fee they would have to pay now.

If United were to hold back on Haaland until next summer it could save the club millions and mean they won't feel the need to pay over the odds to sign Harry Kane in the coming months.

According to Sky Sports, United are one of numerous Premier League clubs interested in the Tottenham striker's signature.

