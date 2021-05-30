Thomas Tuchel deserves all the plaudits that are coming his way after leading Chelsea to Champions League glory.

The German coach, who replaced club legend Frank Lampard as manager in January, has transformed the Blues over the past five months.

A Champions League triumph looked possible for Chelsea at the turn of the year but Tuchel has worked a minor miracle at Stamford Bridge, culminating in his side’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Estadio Do Dragao in Porto on Saturday night.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game at the end of the first half.

Chelsea were the better side over the course of the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved their victory over Pep Guardiola’s revered team.

Tuchel: I am almost speechless

“It is a fantastic achievement, congratulations to everybody,” Tuchel said in his post-match press conference.

“We knew that we needed a strong, top level performance and strong bond today to overcome this emotion, to have a chance to win this match. This is what we did. I am almost speechless.”

Tuchel enters the Chelsea dressing room

A clip of Tuchel entering the dressing room and spraying his players with champagne has gone viral on social media.

Dressing room videos after Chelsea win Champions League

Meanwhile, several other videos recorded by Chelsea’s players were also posted to social media.

Willy Caballero and Kurt Zouma were loving life…

This is a night that everyone inside that dressing room will remember for the rest of their lives.

Chelsea win UCL - Reaction (Football Terrace)

