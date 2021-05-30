Chelsea won the Champions League on Saturday evening after defeating Manchester City in Porto.

The Blues went into the game as underdogs but they were the deserved victors on the night.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Chelsea were crowned champions of Europe for the second time in their history.

While Havertz was the match winner, the best player on the pitch was undoubtedly N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman was absolutely colossal throughout the 90 minutes in Portugal.

Man City struggled to create any real golden opportunities at the Estadio do Dragao and that was mainly due to the presence of Kante in midfield.

While protecting the Chelsea backline admirably, he was also a force going forward.

In fact, to say he was colossal on Saturday would be an understatement.

His highlights from the game have been created by Twitter user @FDJChief and they are out of this world. Watch them below.

What a player. Kante was given Man of the Match, meaning he was given the award in Chelsea's last three games of the competition.

Pundits summed up just how good Kante was on the evening.

Arsene Wenger, working as a pundit for BeIN Sports, branded him absolutely outstanding, adding: "We have seen a man who is above everybody else, N'Golo Kante."

Jamie Carragher said of Kante, per the Metro: "When he finishes, I think this guy will be spoken about as one of the greatest players or midfielders we’ve seen in the Premier League."

While Joe Cole said, per the Mirror: "I played with Makelele who I thought was the best in that position until I saw this kid. He’s got Makelele plus extras.”

Kante is now a massive contender to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. He could put himself in pole position to win the award should he perform well for France in the upcoming European Championships.

