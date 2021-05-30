Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea won the Champions League for the first time in nine years on Saturday evening.

The Blues defeated English rivals Manchester City 1-0 in the final, Kai Havertz scoring the only goal of the game.

Thomas Tuchel's side were the far better team on the night, with the Blues' defence in particular excelling at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto - despite the fact they lost Thiago Silva to injury in the first half.

Antonio Rudiger dropped yet another monster of a performance, the German international continuing his renaissance under Tuchel's leadership.

As well as producing a defensive masterclass, the mask-sporting defender played a key role in the funniest moment of what was a tense game in Portugal's second city.

In the second half, Rudiger was involved in a collision with City talisman Kevin De Bruyne and it was one that sadly saw the Belgian have to be subbed off after taking a nasty blow to the eye.

The Chelsea defender was also left on the turf after the two players clashed, but he was then helped up by referee Mateu Lahoz.

But as the official hauled Rudiger to his feet, he hilariously brandished a yellow card in the German's direction, much to the player's surprise.

It was pure genius from Lahoz and you can check out the incident for yourself below.

Rudiger is booked by Lahoz

One football fan hilariously tweeted in response to footage of Lahoz cautioning Rudiger: "Absolutely gorgeous piece of refereeing this. Truly a master of the craft at work. The officiating equivalent of watching Messi in his pomp. Deserves to go down in the history books."

To make things even funnier, as soon as Rudiger saw the yellow card, he fell straight back down to the turf.

Lahoz and Rudiger: we salute you both!

