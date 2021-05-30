Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea are the champions of Europe once again.

The Blues defeated Premier League rivals Manchester City to triumph in Portugal.

Thomas Tuchel included Kai Havertz in his starting lineup and that decision would prove to be a wise one.

The German forward scored the only goal of the game in the first half.

Havertz ran onto a through ball by Mason Mount, rounded the goalkeeper and then put the ball into an empty net.

Chelsea were rarely troubled after they took the lead and deservedly held on for victory.

One man who couldn't contain his emotions at the final whistle was former Chelsea midfielder, Joe Cole.

Cole was working as a pundit for BT Sport.

And he went absolutely wild when the full-time whistle sounded and Chelsea were confirmed as European champions for the second time.

Once a blue, always a blue.

Cole went wild in celebration while his colleague. The same cannot be said for his colleague, Joleon Lescott.

The Englishman used to play for Man City and sat down in his chair while Cole was going crazy next to him.

Cole said when watching back the footage: "The emotion got the best of me. I'm not going to lie. I'm shattered now!"

Man City vs Chelsea Match Reaction Show

Cole went on to praise Thomas Tuchel after he guided Chelsea to their second Champions League triumph.

"The club bring managers in, they sack them. There's been no club in this country that has won more trophies since Roman came in," he said, per the Daily Mail.

"We thought Tuchel was one of the brightest young managers in football. He's going to go down in the folklore of the great managers in the history of this club."

