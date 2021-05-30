Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mason Mount enjoyed the finest moment of his young career on Saturday evening.

The Englishman capped off a season in which he evolved into one of the finest players in the world by dropping a masterclass in the Champions League final.

It was Mount's inch-perfect through ball late in the first half that setup Kai Havertz's goal to seal a famous 1-0 win for Chelsea over Manchester City in Porto.

Per Squawka, the 22-year-old midfielder misplaced just one pass during his 80 minutes on the pitch, which is a pretty outrageous record for a player primarily tasked with creating chances.

Mount really is a world-class footballer these days and as well as starring on the pitch, he's incredibly humble off of it.

After collecting his winner medal and getting his hands on the Champions League trophy, the England international gave a brilliant on-pitch interview to BT Sport.

Mount's interview

“I can't put it into words. It's impossible,” Mount said. “I just mentioned then that I've played in two finals for Chelsea and we lost them both. The way that hurt, it's all I've dreamt winning a trophy with Chelsea.

“To go all the way in the Champions League, we played some tough teams. We are in a final and we won it. It's such a special occasion.

“At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us.”

Mount was then asked about playing for England at Euro 2020 and he decided to both show his sympathy for and heap praise on the City men he'll be playing alongside this summer.

"To be at this moment now going into the Euros. I know some of the boys from City will be meeting up with us and they gave it everything, just like us,” he added.

“I cut my celebrations short because I went over to them, because I know what they’ve given. I spoke to them and said they deserved to be here because of what they’ve done this season.

“They’ve been one of, if not the best team in the world, definitely in the Premier League. It's tough for them but hopefully next season we'll be pushing for the Premier League as well."

Nicely done, Mason.

