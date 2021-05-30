WWE recently announced the news that SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 this year.

In a break from tradition, a major PPV event will not be taking place on Sunday, offering fans yet another unique experience following what's been a strange era in professional wrestling.

This decision, of course, is all about the fans.

In July, WWE will return to their live touring schedule and SummerSlam - as well as the shows before and after - will have a live audience.

There are reports that the company wants to sell out a 60,000 seater stadium and to do so, they're going to need a massive main event.

So, what could that be?

Well according to WrestlingNews, Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast has 'strongly hinted' that John Cena will be in the main event at SummerSlam.

While there's been no indication of who he'll challenge, the website goes on to speculate that 'due to a lack of top faces available for Roman Reigns', it will likely be him.

Roman Reigns vs John Cena for the Universal Championship closing the show at SummerSlam? That sounds like a match that will put 60,000 butts in seats.

These, of course, are all rumours and nothing will be locked in for a few months yet.

But there is a very strong suggestion that Cena will indeed be returning to WWE in the coming weeks.

Read more: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

He's been teasing such on his social media recently and reports suggest he'll wrap filming HBO's upcoming Peacemaker series on July 6 in Vancouver.

WWE return to a live touring schedule just 10 days later, so surely it makes sense for the 16-time world champion to link up with the company ahead of SummerSlam.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but right now, Reigns vs Cena seems like a solid way to go for this summer's big event.

