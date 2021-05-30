Roman Abramovich was in attendance at the Estádio do Dragão as Chelsea won the Champions League on Saturday evening.

The Russian was watching on from the stands as his side overcame Manchester City in Porto.

Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the first half as Chelsea won 1-0.

Abramovich is adored by fans for his commitment to the Blues and the club's players are fond of him too.

Cesar Azpilicueta showed the respect the players have for him as the two shared a lovely moment after the game.

The Spaniard gave the club's owner a warm embrace before saying to him: "It's yours. I don't know where the trophy is, but I'll bring it to you."

When Chelsea's captain asked Abramovich whether he is happy, the Russian replied: "Yeah, of course. Absolutely!"

The full-back kept his word as the two posed for pictures on the pitch with the trophy.

Azpilicueta was also full of praise for Abramovich in the build-up to the game.

"Since I came here I have seen a real desire not just to win on the pitch but also the work in the community," he said about Chelsea's owner, per football.london.

"In the last couple of months with the pandemic. That is the only thing I can say.

"He [Roman Abramovich] is the owner, always showed the desire to make the club winners and try to get the best for the club.

"But I don't want it to stop there, he and everybody in the club do an amazing job. It is remarkable."

