Bad Bunny stole the show at WrestleMania 37 last month.

In the penultimate match of night one, the Puerto Rican rapper teamed up with WWE Superstar Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

It wasn't just the result that Bunny can be proud of, given how impressive he was in the ring.

His highlights including hitting a Falcon Arrow simultaneously with Priest, as well as a stunning Canadian Destroyer at ringside.

While Bad Bunny has faded away following his win at WrestleMania, it's fair to say he'll be welcomed back with open arms after seriously impressing management and fans.

The rapper further endeared himself last week, too, speaking about his experience in WWE.

"It’s real. It’s 100% real. It’s insane," Bunny responded when asked if 'wrestling was actually real' during an interview on HBO's The Shop.

"When I was learning the first day and they were teaching me how to fall, take bumps, I said, ‘How can these people do this for 20-30 years?’

"Guys like Undertaker, Triple H and so many others... receiving that pain."

The Undertaker, one of the legends mentioned above, has now responded to Bunny's comments.

Quoting a tweet of the message, he wrote: "Well said, [Bad Bunny]. You did us ALL proud at #WrestleMania. #DeadmanApproved."

He certainly did, 'Taker! We're glad to see Bad Bunny is 'Deadman Approved' too.

WWE legends and fans respect hard work - and that's something the rapper put in ahead of WrestleMania 37.

In the same interview, he revealed he was working at the Performance Center every day for three months.

"It took three months," Bunny said of preparing for The Show of Shows'.

"I moved to Orlando for three months, to train every single day. I didn’t record any songs, I didn’t do anything about music."

It's fair to say that preparation paid off. You'll struggle to find a celebrity with a better WrestleMania moment than Bad Bunny.

News Now - Sport News