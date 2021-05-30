Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

N’Golo Kante further cemented his status as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation with a magnificent individual performance for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City,

The Frenchman worked tirelessly over the course of the 90 minutes - as he always does - and thoroughly deserved to lift the European Cup for the first time.

Furthermore, Kante also received the official 2021 Champions League Player of the Match (PotM) award after the final whistle for his masterclass in midfield.

UEFA have now published a list of every PotM (or Man of the Match, as it’s more commonly known) winner from this season’s Champions League knockout rounds.

And it probably won’t come as a huge surprise to learn that Kante received more MOTM awards than any other player competing in the latter stages of the Champions League this term.

2021 Champions League Man of the Match winners

Here’s the list in full…

Round of 16

First legs

16/02: Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

16/02: Barcelona 1-4 PSG – Kylian Mbappé

17/02: Porto 2-1 Juventus - Sérgio Oliveira

17/02: Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund – Erling Haaland

23/02: Lazio 1-4 Bayern – Robert Lewandowski

23/02: Atlético 0-1 Chelsea – Olivier Giroud

24/02: Mönchengladbach 0-2 Manchester City – João Cancelo

24/02: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid – Ferland Mendy

Second legs

09/03: Juventus 3-2 Porto – Sérgio Oliveira

09/03: Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla – Erling Haaland

10/03: Liverpool 2-0 Leipzig – Fabinho

10/03: PSG 1-1 Barcelona – Keylor Navas

16/03: Manchester City 2-0 Mönchengladbach – Kevin De Bruyne

16/03: Real Madrid 3-1 Atalanta – Luka Modrić

17/03: Bayern 2-1 Lazio – Joshua Kimmich

17/03: Chelsea 2-0 Atlético – N'Golo Kanté

Quarter-finals

First legs

06/04: Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund – Kevin De Bruyne

06/04: Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool – Vinícius Júnior

07/04: Porto 0-2 Chelsea – Jorginho

07/04: Bayern 2-3 PSG – Kylian Mbappé

Second legs

13/04: PSG 0-1 Bayern – Neymar

13/04: Chelsea 0-1 Porto – Christian Pulišić

14/04: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid – Casemiro

14/04: Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City – İlkay Gündoğan

Semi-finals

First legs

27/04: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea – N'Golo Kanté

28/04: PSG 1-2 Man. City – Kevin De Bruyne

Second legs

04/05: Man. City 2-0 PSG – Rúben Dias

05/05: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid – N'Golo Kanté

Final

29/05: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea – N'Golo Kanté

Kante: 2021 Ballon d'Or winner?

As you can see, Kante was named PotM in the Round of 16 second leg against Atletico, plus both of the semi-finals against Real Madrid, and the final itself against Man City.

That’s quite remarkable. The World Cup winner is unquestionably one of football’s ultimate big-game players.

Following Chelsea’s second Champions League triumph, many fans on social media have called for Kante to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

If the 30-year-old manages to inspire France to glory at Euro 2020, he would surely become the favourite to win football’s most prestigious individual accolade.

Chelsea win Champions League - Reaction (Football Terrace)

