The winner of 85 major titles across a glittering 31-year career, Phil Taylor is the most successful man to ever throw a set of arrows for a living.

With so many triumphs to his name, 'The Power' could be forgiven for not recalling the final moments of each one of his championship wins. The closing stages of the 2008 World Matchplay final, however, will surely be among some of his fondest memories.

Looking for his ninth victory in the tournament, top seed Taylor faced off with number three seed James Wade at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, with the coveted title and £60,000 on the line for the winner.

Both men had enjoyed a relatively straightforward passage through the first four rounds of the event and an exciting contest was expected in their best-of-35 legs decider.

Wade entered the match looking for revenge, having been beaten by Taylor in the final of the same competition. Some magnificent darts were played by the pair, with each finishing with an average in excess of 100.

However, as so often over the years, Taylor's class soon told. Wade tried valiantly to keep pace with the Stoke-born legend, but it was not to be.

Needing 18 legs to secure victory, Taylor took the 26th leg of the match on his own throw to take the score to 17-9.

However, when Wade took control of the next leg, it looked as though Taylor would be forced to wait just a little longer to begin his celebrations. With his opponent sat on just 40, the 16-time world champion needed to take out an improbable 132 to stop Wade from extending the match further.

A 132 checkout typically sees a player hit two bullseyes, followed by double 16. When Taylor hit the outer bull with his first dart, his task looked almost impossible. He required 107 - with just two darts in hand.

Taylor skilfully managed to find a treble 19 to score 57 with his next dart, leaving him needing an unlikely bullseye to claim the title.

"The bull looks like it's covered," exclaims the commentary, referring to the fact that Taylor appeared to have blocked his target when hitting 25 with his first dart. He needed a miracle to nail the shot - and he got it!

The crowd went absolutely mental and even Taylor himself looked in disbelief at the events which had just unfolded. If there was ever a way to win a major trophy, that was it.

Captured on live television, a better finish will be tough to come by. Taylor's effort is arguably the best checkout in the sport's history.

