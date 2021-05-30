Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE have confirmed that this year's SummerSlam event will take place on Saturday, August 21.

Moving away from the traditional Sunday evening PPV slot is certainly an interesting decision and it's one that has been called into question.

While the date has been confirmed, the venue for 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' is not yet known, but it will be announced on Saturday, June 5.

Multiple reports have suggested SummerSlam will air from Las Vegas.

Speaking about that suggestion, respected professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted that pressure from the Allegiant Stadium - WWE's apparent preferred venue - led to them pushing forward with a 'bad' date.

"This is the deal, the reason it’s a Saturday was because the stadium in Vegas wanted a Saturday," he said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"However, it may not be in Vegas, but they already have got the date. The date’s a bad date because it’s the same as Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence."

So, according to reports, WWE will be going up against Pacquiao vs Spence in August regardless of the venue, because they're now locked in to that date.

Given Allegiant Stadium are said to be the ones pushing for the Saturday, it's highly likely SummerSlam will be airing from Las Vegas.

Read more: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Going up against a massive boxing bout means WWE will have to stack the card to draw interest in their event and reports suggest John Cena could be in the main event.

The 16-time world champion is expected to make his return in the coming weeks and it's now speculated that he could battle Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

That, truly, would be a match worthy of headlining a PPV that WWE needs to build huge interest in. Get it locked in, Vince!

