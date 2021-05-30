Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City's wait for a Champions League title goes on.

City were the favourites going into their final against Chelsea in Portugal on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola took a massive gamble with his team selection as he left out Fernandinho and Rodri, meaning City played without a holding midfielder.

That decision didn't pay off as City succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Kai Havertz scored the only going of the game in the first half when he rounded Ederson and converted into an empty net.

City failed to create any real chances of note and could not find the equaliser they so desperately needed.

City's players were, understandably, distraught after the final whistle.

Many of their stars, including Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez and Oleksandr Zinchenko, were captured in tears.

But one man who enjoyed City's defeat was Manchester United icon, Patrice Evra.

The Frenchman took to Instagram to troll United's fierce rivals after the game.

He posted image of Sir Bobby Charlton looking at the Champions League trophy, with Evra's face photoshopped on the player alongside him.

The text on the image read: "Sir Bobby can you check for City's name again?

"Nope, still not here Pat... I love this game."

Evra also called out City's most famous supporters, Oasis.

Evra is a savage. It's fair to say he took great pleasure in City falling at the final hurdle.

United failed to win silverware in 2020/21 after losing in the Europa League final to Villarreal.

But United supporters at least have something to shout about after City's defeat.

Guardiola was happy with his side despite their loss.

“It was a tight game and I think, being the first time in the Champions League (final), we played a really good final,” the City boss said, per Man City's official website.

"We showed courage, especially in the second half.

“It’s not easy to play this competition for all of us, it’s our first time (in the final) but we did everything.

“I just want to congratulate the players for an exceptional season and the game they played today.”

