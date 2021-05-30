Chelsea: Lauren James celebrates Champions League win with brother Reece

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United’s Lauren James witnessed her brother Reece James win the Men’s Champions League first-hand.

The forward was among the 14,110 in attendance at Estádio do Dragão in Porto last night. She watched as Chelsea edged past Manchester City 1-0 to lift the Champions League trophy for the second time in their history.

Kai Havertz was the hero on the day, scoring the winning goal in the 42nd minute. But Reece James produced an outstanding performance as right wing-back, diminishing the threat of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Lauren James was there to celebrate with her brother, appearing on the pitch to pose with the Champions League winner’s medal and the trophy. She posted a photo of the pair on Twitter with the caption: “Wow”.

The 19-year-old voiced her support for Reece James on social media before the match as well, writing: “From kicking ball behind the house to Champions League final!! Go an do your thing brother, proud sista always”.

According to The Athletic, Lauren James is set to join her brother at Chelsea next season. She has established herself as a Manchester United star, playing an integral role in the club’s rise from the Championship to the Women’s Super League. Her performances have caught the attention of the London side.

Eagle-eyed fans believe James has already signed for Chelsea after the club accidentally offered her name as an option on their kit website. She was subsequently removed from the shirt personalisation service.

Lauren James has previously credited Reece for her love for football. It does not seem too far-fetched to suggest she may soon be joining him in the blue of Chelsea.

