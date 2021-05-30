Steven Gerrard was a phenomenal player.

The Englishman made his debut for Liverpool in 1998 and he would go on to have a successful 17-year spell at the club.

He featured in 710 games for his boyhood side, scoring 186 times.

Gerrard also helped Liverpool to nine trophies, including the Champions League in 2005 and the FA Cup in 2006.

Unfortunately for Gerrard, he was never able to get his hands on a Premier League trophy.

He came ever so close in the 2013/14 season.

Brendan Rodgers held the lead with three games to go but their defeat to Chelsea - where Gerrard cruelly slipped to hand Demba Ba the opener - would see an end to their title hopes.

Unfortunately, some football fans remember him more for that slip rather than his brilliance on the pitch.

Six years have passed since Gerrard left the Premier League.

A video emerged on Twitter last year which went viral, arguing that Gerrard doesn't get the respect he deserves.

The two-minute video features some mind-blowing assists he produced during his spell at Liverpool.

Watch it below:

His brilliant pass which led to Luis Garcia's goal in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea in 2005 was also posted to highlight his brilliance.

The video went viral, attracting over 7k retweets and 25k 'likes'.

Gerrard really was a special player. He could pull off any pass on a football pitch.

He was able to play a cross-field ball with pinpoint accuracy while he also possessed the ability to thread the eye of the needle with a deft touch.

Many football fans enjoyed the video and you can see some of the reaction below.

It's such a shame that Gerrard never won the Premier League title his brilliance deserved.

