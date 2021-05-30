WWE are stacking the card for this week's RAW, with two Superstars set to clash in a rare intergender match on Monday night.

It seems that Reginald has been the target of a slew of mysterious attacks over the past few weeks, which has resulted in Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax losing several matches.

After Baszler was distracted by an unexplained explosion that seemed to be intended for Reginald during a recent Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, The Queen of Spades will look to punish the sommelier in a one-on-one matchup.

The pair will go toe-to-toe in an intergender match this Monday night, and we wouldn't want to be in Reginald's shoes when that bell rings.

Baszler is as intimidating as they come and her background in mixed martial arts will have any opponent shaking in their boots - let alone one as inexperienced as Reginald.

Without Nia Jax to protect him, things could get messy on the Red Brand... especially if another mysterious attack happens to interrupt the match.

WWE have also confirmed The Miz will be making his return to RAW on Monday night, hosting a special episode of Miz TV.

He hasn't been seen since being 'eaten alive' by zombies at WrestleMania Backlash, but will be appearing on the Red Brand sooner than many expected.

In the wake of the news that RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will battle Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell, The A-Lister will welcome The Nightmare and The Queen to the most must-see talk show in WWE!

Finally, in what could be a main event calibre match-up, Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will clash in a much-anticipated bout to determine who will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at Hell in a Cell.

The Scottish Warrior and The New Day standout share a mutual respect but put their supreme skills on display in last week’s battle.

In the waning moments, the showdown was derailed by the incensed All Mighty champion whose attempts to regain control of his championship destiny was met with a crushing Claymore Kick.

Who will punch his ticket to a WWE Hell in a Cell championship clash and move one step closer to returning to the mountaintop?

Monday Night RAW airs live in the UK on BT Sport.

