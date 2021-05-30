Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reece James was at the very top of his game in Chelsea's victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The young right-back was tasked with stopping Raheem Sterling and he managed to pocket the fleet-footed winger with relative ease.

Sterling just couldn't lay a glove on James throughout his 77 minutes on the pitch, with the Chelsea man also playing a key role in attack for his side.

But it was James' incredible defensive work in Porto that will be remembered for years to come, with the 21-year-old making more tackles (7) and more clearances (5) than any other player on the pitch, per Squawka.

It was a performance that served as a reminder as to why the Chelsea starlet is set to be a significant part of Gareth Southgate's plans for England at Euro 2020 this summer.

James really can do it all. He's strong as an ox, quick enough to keep pace with the fastest wingers and possesses a passing range that is well above average.

The right-back's individual highlights from the Champions League final are a joy to watch and they show just how dominant he was in his duel with Sterling.

James' highlights vs Man City

Now that is what you call a defensive masterclass. It's not often you see a four-minute highlights video for a defender, but that's how good the Chelsea youngster was in Porto.

Sterling will no doubt be hoping that he's named on the same team as James during the small-sided games in England's training sessions this summer.

Here's some of the best reaction from Twitter to the City man's struggles against James in the final:

After the game, Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Joe Cole and Joleon Lescott in the BT Sport studio were full of praise for James.

BT Sport analyse James' performance

Receiving adulation like that from high-profile pundits following a Champions League final doesn't happen often, especially for such a young player.

James really is a special talent.

Man City vs Chelsea: Match Reaction Show (The Football Terrace)

