Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Few bouts in WWE history have ever been anticipated more than the first match between The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 28 back in 2012.

The contest was billed by WWE as being 'Once in a Lifetime' and marked The Rock's first singles match in nearly nine years.

The clash had been building for several years outside of WWE, however, with Cena regularly bashing Rocky in interviews for his decision to leave professional wrestling and pursue a career in Hollywood.

The match itself was announced a full year in advance after it was agreed on the RAW following WrestleMania 27 in April 2011. However, the true build-up did not begin until February 27, 2012 - when The Rock and Cena met face-to-face on RAW.

It did not take them long to start trading barbs on the microphone either.

Unfortunately for 'The Great One,' it had been quite a while since he had regularly cut promos before a live audience. Probably for that reason, when he came out to the ring to run Cena down, the charismatic star very clearly had a few notes scribbled on his wrist as memory joggers.

It did not take the world long to notice the markings - and they certainly weren't lost on Cena.

"This is too much fun, I was not gonna miss this," begins Cena, when he eventually comes out to reply to his rival. The 16-time world champion then wastes little time in continuing to bash The Rock for abandoning his WWE roots.

"Dwayne Johnson is a self-centred, egotistical, see-through son of a b****, that wouldn't give a rats a** if this company closed its doors tomorrow."

Cena then takes dead-aim at The Rock for writing down the key points of his promo on his body.

"I'll tell you something, jack, I don't need words like 'respect' and 'loyalty' to trend worldwide... just like I don't need the notes for my promo on my wrist," taunts Cena, before adding: "Nice tattoo!"

Cena then vows to defeat The Rock at WrestleMania, telling him: "Carry on, continue trending," as he leaves.

What makes the segment so effective is that it is based firmly in reality. During Cena's microphone time, The Rock seemed genuinely agitated. In truth, the world's highest-paid movie star was probably annoyed that he had not completely nailed his promo.

The dislike between the pair really came through the screen and made for some gripping viewing at the time.

Of course, The Rock defeated Cena at that year's WrestleMania, with the two squaring off 12 months later in a rematch. The build to their second contest at WrestleMania 29, though, never came close to matching the intensity of this first face-off.

News Now - Sport News