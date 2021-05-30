The last two years have been very strange, that's for sure, and the fact that Floyd Mayweather will be fighting Logan Paul, a You Tuber, testifies that.

It’s a 50-0 legend up against a 0-1 amateur and we full well know who’s getting the better deal here. However, what’s hard to understand is what was Mayweather thinking to have agreed to it?

Anyway, now that he has got himself into it, the boxing fans have themselves a fun evening, which may yet be historic, should Paul do the impossible.

And if he does that, you wouldn't want to miss it, surely? Of course, you wouldn’t.

That’s why we have everything you need to know ahead of this bizarre bout.

Date and Start Time

The fight takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.

This will mean that the viewers in the UK would have to get up pretty early on the Monday morning.

As for the broadcast, Sky Sports Box Office PPV is where you need to be, however, £16.95 is the price you will need to pay for it.

For those in the United States of America, the fight will be aired on Showtime and cost $49.99.

While we worry about those pennies, Mayweather is set to take home some serious cash after the fight - north of $100 million, to be precise.

What's Been Said

“I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million. I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight,” he said.

“Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more.”

Paul, meanwhile, has also had a lot to say and his excitement is quite visible.

“People are asking me if I’m like scared. No, no I’m not scared. The feelings I’m getting right now are just excitement.

“I’m excited, I’m blessed to have this opportunity and I think we’re gonna wow a lot of people.

“I just don’t believe I’m gonna get in there and people are gonna see what they expect to see.”

All people want to see is you lasting for a few seconds at least, Paul. We are sure that’s what you are going to give to your fans.

Full Undercard

In the scenario that the fight turns out be a damp squib, there’s more action to follow, so don’t you worry and just have a look at the undercard.

MAIN EVENT: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell

