Kai Havertz etched his name in Chelsea folklore on Saturday evening.

The German forward hasn't been a regular starter for for the Blues in his first season at the club.

But Thomas Tuchel showed great confidence in Havertz as he was named in Chelsea's startling XI for the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old would repay his manager's faith as he netted the only goal of the game after 42 minutes.

Havertz latched onto a superb through ball from Mason Mount, rounded Ederson and then finished into an empty net.

It will always be remembered as the goal that won Chelsea their second Champions League trophy.

It was an epic goal. But how do you make it even better? With Titanic music, of course!

Celine Dion singing the iconic soundtrack to Titanic has been dubbed over his goal and it's gold. Watch it below:

It never gets old.

Havertz was asked about his winning goal after the game and he was lost for words.

"I don’t know what to say. I really don’t know what to say. I waited a long time," he said, per the Metro.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

"Now I want to thank my family, my parents, my grandmother and my girlfriend. I don’t know what to say.

The Football Terrace: Tuchel SIGNS New Chelsea Contract | Chelsea Champions of Europe

"I’ve waited 15 years for this moment and now it’s here."

Chelsea's captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, was very complimentary of his teammate.

"He deserves that, you know? He's had a tough season, his mentality is top. His mentality is top," Azpilicueta said, per the Express.

"This guy is going to be a superstar. A superstar. He already is. Not only that, he ran like crazy, that’s the team work, that’s why he deserves this."

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News