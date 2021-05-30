Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has passed away aged just 19.

The Swiss sustained serious injuries in a three-bike crash during Saturday’s qualifier in Italy and was immediately flown to the hospital.

However, Jason has unfortunately lost his battle, leaving the entire sporting fraternity shocked and shattered.

An official MotoGP statement read: “Following a serious incident in the Moto3™ Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3™ rider Jason Dupasquier.

“Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident between Turns 9 and 10, with the session Red Flagged thereafter. FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries.

“Dupasquier had made an impressive start to his second season in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, consistently scoring points and within the top ten in the standings.

“The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones.”

His team Prustel GP posted: "We're devastated, and at this time all of our thoughts are with Jason's family. You'll be sorely missed and never forgotten."

Dupasquier had been dubbed as one of the sport’s brightest prospects, having started his career in Supermoto.

The multiple-time Swiss national champion had only made his debut last year and had been progressing well.

He sat 10th in the World Championship standings this season, with 27 points from his opening five races.

It is, as cannot be said, a devastating loss. Ride in peace, Jason.

