Chelsea are champions of Europe for the second time in their history.

A 1-0 win in Porto against Manchester City was enough for the Blues to secure club football's biggest prize, Kai Havertz grabbing the goal to finish off his first season as a Chelsea player in style.

Thomas Tuchel's side were simply too good on the night and it's hard to think of a player from the west London club that produced a poor individual performance in the final.

N'Golo Kante and Reece James were the two standouts from the game, while Havertz was also hugely effective up top.

Another player who excelled against City was Jorginho, a player who's been regularly criticised during his time at Chelsea.

But the Italian - who was the club's top goalscorer in the 2020/21 Premier League season - may now have silenced those who doubt him for good.

And after helping keep City's star-studded attack at bay in the game, Jorginho endeared himself even more to Chelsea fans with a lovely interview from the dressing room.

Jorginho proves he's Chelsea through and through

"This amazing club deserves it," Jorginho, who conducted the interview in perfect English, said to finish things off after thanking all the staff and the club's fans.

Check out some of the reaction from Chelsea supporters:

Fair play, Jorginho.

The metronomic midfielder was already tugging at heartstrings in an interview before the Champions League final, telling Sky Sport Italia that he considered quitting the sport as a teenager.

"I think about my past, especially when we get to these games," he said. "I think about everything I’ve gone through during my life and my career.

“My hometown in Brazil, my family, everything. It’s like watching the movie of your life, you remember everything and it’s incredible.

“I remember I wanted to quit when I was 17, but my mother and my dad didn’t let me do it. I am proud of what they did, I can only thank them.”

What a journey it has been for Jorginho!

