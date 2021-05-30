Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Timo Werner ended his first season at Chelsea as a Champions League winner after the team's 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

The 2020/21 campaign was a difficult one at times for the German striker, but there were a number of positives to outweigh the negatives.

Yes, 12 goals in 51 games across all competitions is not good enough for a player of his quality and he'll know that better than anyone.

However, Werner still played a key role for Chelsea throughout the season, with his selfless playing style proving crucial in a number of big games.

Against City in the Champions League final, the former RB Leipzig man's off-the-ball run helped created the space for Kai Havertz to score the only goal of the game in Porto.

Werner's role in Chelsea's goal

Had the German international not charged towards the touchline and attracted the attention of Ruben Dias, the City centre-back would have stood a good chance of stopping Havertz.

It's in-game moments like that why the majority of Chelsea fans have a real soft spot for Werner.

He puts the team first on the pitch and is a very likeable guy off of it, as he proved in his interview with beIN Sports after winning the final.

Werner didn't understand one of the questions from the reporter, so he humorously replied: "I don’t understand the question, I don’t care, we won the trophy, everything good, yeah next question!"

Werner's funny interview

Love that, Timo.

After celebrating Chelsea's triumph in Portugal's second city over the next few days, Werner's focus will switch to this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

The 25-year-old striker will almost certainly be tasked with leading the line for Germany and he'll be hoping to rediscover his form in front of goal before the start of the 2021/22 club season.

Werner's record for Die Mannschaft is fairly decent, the lightning-quick striker netting 15 goals in his 38 international appearances.

Tuchel SIGNS New Chelsea Contract | Chelsea Champions of Europe (The Football Terrace)

If he can get back up to speed in terms of goalscoring, Chelsea will be even more of a nightmare to play against.

