WWE have seemingly poured salt into an old wound and Britt Baker’s fans are not going to like it.

The social media team at WWE have posted quite an old video clip of RAW hotshot Nia Jax absolutely bossing and squashing a rather fresh-faced and young looking Britt Baker, at the time known only as a 'local competitor'.

The video is from Jax’s main roster debut back on July 25, 2016, and as if posting that wasn’t enough, the caption was even more cheeky.

"@niajaxwwe has been dominating since Day 1. #AAPIHM"

Of course, Baker is now part of the AEW roster, WWE's closest rivals, and will be in the ring tonight for their Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

To this day, that brief appearance remained Baker’s only cameo on WWE TV. She did have a second WWE appearance, though, a dark match against Tesha Price ahead of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.

She did manage to defeat Price, however, she was not a part of the 32-woman tournament. For the record, it was Toni Storm who eventually went on to win it.

Baker is now set to take on Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship this evening, which obviously makes WWE’s timing perfect, or terrible, depending upon whose side you’re on.

The fans have been busy criticising the timing, but it really won’t matter to WWE.

What will matter is a win for Baker, not just for her, but for the TNT Drama Twitter account as well, who have promised to change their handle to TNTDMDrama, should Baker emerge triumphant.

And it is quietly pleasing to see that Baker is not lacking in confidence at all herself, claiming that she’d be “the face of a whole new era” following her win.

“And much like an era before me that was all about 3:16, this era is all about DMD.”

True. Very true.

Imagine being the WWE Twitter account admin if she beats Shida - which is very likely.

Twitter will be all over them and the admin better have a few rejoinders ready because an old clip won’t do.

