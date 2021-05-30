Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Aguero has played his final game for Manchester City.

The Argentine striker sadly didn't enjoy the fairytale ending he would have dreamed of, with his team losing the Champions League final 1-0 to Chelsea.

Aguero didn't start the showpiece match in Porto, but he was brought on in the 77th-minute for Raheem Sterling as City desperately searched for an equaliser.

The 32-year-old couldn't deliver in his short time on the pitch and manager Pep Guardiola probably should have introduced the predatory striker far earlier.

Guardiola has been reluctant to use Aguero for the majority of the 2020/21 season, although a lot of that has been down to the forward's injury issues.

However, the South American star's younger brother, Mauricio del Castillo, doesn't believe that's necessarily the case.

Man City vs Chelsea: Match Reaction Show (The Football Terrace)

Transfer News Live - Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Kane, Sancho, Messi

In a now deleted tweet, the 25-year-old - who plays for Argentine side Independiente - slammed the City manager's treatment of his sibling.

“Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City," he wrote, per Mirror.

Mauricio was then asked by a fellow user on the social media platform why he had deleted the post, to which he replied: "Many toxic people, too many.”

He was then reminded that many would have seen his attack on Guardiola and the striker responded: "Perfect, I’m glad people have seen it.

“And I’ll write it again if I want.”

Controversial, eh?

The idea that Guardiola never wanted Aguero seems a tad farfetched, especially given how emotional the City manager was when speaking about the striker's legacy after the 5-0 win over Everton on the final day of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

“We love him so much,” the Spaniard said with tears in his eyes.

“He’s a special person. He’s so nice. He helped me a lot … We cannot replace him, we cannot. There are many players in this club – Joe Hart, David Silva [are others] - who helped us to be this club. We have his legacy."

That really doesn't sound like a manager who never wanted a player...

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

News Now - Sport News