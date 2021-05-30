Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Off the back of his Man of the Match performance in last night's showpiece final in Porto, N'Golo Kante wakes up this morning as a Champions League winner.

The 30-year-old midfielder was a colossus for his Chelsea side as they defeated Manchester City 1-0 to lift European football's top prize for the second time in their history.

Kante's hunger was evident from the off, as he swiftly set about putting his stamp on the game. A key figure, both in defence and attack, the Frenchman is rightly receiving plenty of praise for his heroic efforts.

Just how much, though, is the French international's personal net worth? Per figures from wtfoot.com and thesun.co.uk, we have the answer.

What is Kante's net worth?

As is the case with the vast majority of footballers, most of Kante's income comes from his playing contract. When he joined Chelsea from Leicester in July 2016 for a fee of around £32 million, Kante signed a deal with Chelsea worth an estimated £6.3 million a year.

In November 2018, he then penned a contract extension with The Blues, reportedly doubling his weekly wage.

While that obviously equates to a very nice payday each month, it is well-known that Kante is not motivated by money. A devout Muslim, he has proven his strong moral convictions on a number of occasions.

Famously, it emerged in 2018 that Kante had instructed his advisors to shun the offshore company loophole often used by players to receive image rights payments tax-free.

According to a leaked email, Kante's representative told Chelsea: "N’Golo is inflexible, he simply wants a normal salary."

His insistence over not engaging in any tax planning arrangements are believed to have cost the player a hefty sum.

Not that Kante seems at all bothered, though. The diminutive midfielder is far from a big spender and is rarely seen to be extravagant. His choice of car is further evidence of this.

Kante has the wealth to afford any car he desires, but reportedly chooses to drive a second hand Mini Cooper to and from training. His fondness for a simple life also extends to his London home, which is said to lack much of the glitz and glamour we have come to associate with the modern-day player.

Despite the fact that he gives generously to charity and refuses to take any shortcuts when it comes to tax, Kante is still estimated to have a net worth of £25 million.

Given his reputation, it is fair to say that his current wealth should last him for a while when he eventually hangs up his boots.

