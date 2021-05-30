Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Champions League season came to an end on Saturday evening in a clash between two English sides.

Manchester City and Chelsea travelled to Portugal to contest the final at the Estádio do Dragão.

It was the Blues who emerged victorious courtesy of Kai Havertz's 42nd minute winner.

But who makes the best XI in the Champions League this season?

We've looked at statistics collected by WhoScored.com to name the 'true' best XI in Europe's premier cup competition in 2020/21.

Players must have played at least five full games since the group stages (at least 450 minutes) to be considered.

GK: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) - 7.11

Mendy conceded just three goals and kept nine clean sheets in his 12 Champions League games.

RB: Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - 7.94

The Juventus full-back recorded six assists from as many games.

CB: Cristiano Romero (Atalanta) - 7.67

Romero was a rock at the back for an Atalanta side that reached the last-16 of this season's competition.

CB: Niklas Süle (Bayern) - 7.27

Sule scored once and helped Bayern keep two clean sheets before being knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

LB: Alex Sandro (Juventus) - 7.60

Juventus may have been knocked out in the last-16 but both of their starting full-backs make the statistical best XI.

LM: Neymar (PSG) - 7.64

Neymar was given three Man of the Match awards by WhoScored in his nine games.

CM: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern) - 7.95

Kimmich contributed to five goals (one goal, four assists) in seven games.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) - 7.55

De Bruyne was unfortunately forced off through injury in the final. His performances in the competition didn't deserve that.

RM: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 7.75

Mbappe hit the back of the net eight times, while also recorded three assists.

CF: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 8.51

It was a disappointing campaign for Barcelona, who bowed out at the last-16 stage. Messi did all he could with seven goal contributions in six games.

ST: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) - 7.97

Haaland was dominant in the Champions League this season, scoring 10 times as Dortmund made it to the quarter-finals.

