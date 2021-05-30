Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For everyone associated with Manchester City, it’s going to be a long, long summer.

The recently-crowned Premier League champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in their maiden Champions League final on Saturday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side went into the final as favourites but it was Chelsea who lifted the European Cup thanks to Kai Havertz’s first-half goal.

Mason Mount spotted a huge gap in the City defence and played an inch-perfect pass to Havertz, who rounded Ederson before finishing.

City were frustrated by Thomas Tuchel’s men in the second half, while Kevin De Bruyne’s premature departure through injury made their task even more difficult.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz blew the full-time whistle after seven minutes of stoppage-time and Chelsea began the celebrations.

Nine years after their first Champions League triumph, the Blues lifted the coveted trophy for the second time in their history.

Chelsea change Twitter name after UCL triumph

It didn’t take long for Chelsea to change their official Twitter handle to ‘Champions of Europe’.

Chelsea then trolled City on Twitter

And the people behind the club’s Twitter account have been having some cheeky fun at City’s expense.

City’s most famous fans are, of course, Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis.

Noel, celebrating his 54th birthday, was at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto to watch his beloved team and was interviewed by BT Sport prior to kick-off.

Following Chelsea’s victory, the Blues’ Twitter account have dropped a couple of tweets accompanied by Oasis lyrics.

This photo of Cesar Azpilicueta kissing the European Cup features the caption: “You and I are gonna live forever…”

As you’re probably aware, that line is from the 1994 song ‘Live Forever’ from the legendary album ‘Definitely Maybe’.

Chelsea then posted a photo of all the players with the Champions League trophy inside the dressing room alongside the caption: “Because we need each other, we believe in one another…”

Music fans will immediately recognise that line from the song ‘Acquiesce’ - the 1995 track from ‘Some Might Say’.

You have to admire the pettiness.

Fans certainly appreciated the top tier s**thousery…

It’s safe to assume City will be back again next season, though.

Guardiola will be hurting badly by this defeat - the revered Catalan coach hasn’t won the Champions League since his Barcelona days in 2011 - and will be desperate to strengthen his squad to give City the best possible chance of going all the way next season.

Among the players on City’s summer wish-list include Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

