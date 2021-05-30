Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thiago Silva has finally got his hands on a Champions League winners' medal.

Something just wouldn't have felt right had one of the greatest defenders of the last decade hung up his boots without winning the most revered trophy in club football.

And on the back of a crushing final defeat with Paris Saint-Germain last season deep into his thirties, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the ship had sailed for the iconic Brazilian centre-half.

Silva's Champions League glory

But alas, Silva was finally able to lift 'Big Ears' on a historic night for Chelsea this week, helping his side secure a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final at the Estádio do Dragão.

Silva might have been forced off during the opening 45 minutes in Portugal, but he helped to lay the foundations for one of the greatest defensive performances ever seen in a Champions League final.

Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Reece James and Ben Chilwell all did him proud with Herculean performances that ensured Edouard Mendy kept yet another clean sheet.

The class of Thiago Silva

And it helped to round off a sensational season for Silva, which will reportedly lead to an extension of his current one-year deal, who has become a figure of adoration amongst the Blues faithful.

A large part of that has to do with his incredible performances on the pitch, but his classiness and gentlemanly qualities have been similarly crucial in endearing himself to Chelsea supporters.

And the courtesy of the 36-year-old couldn't have been clearer than in his comments about Frank Lampard, who was sacked by Chelsea in January, on the back of the Champions League triumph.

Silva pays tribute to Lampard

While soaking up the glory of becoming a European champion on his Instagram story, Silva thought the opportunity was right to tip his hat to Lampard with a little gesture that summed up his class.

Uploading a photo of himself with Lampard during a Champions League clash, the former AC Milan juggernaut wrote: "Thank you coach. Without your confidence none of this would be possible."

It really is the measure of Silva that he would take the time to thank those who played their part in Chelsea's Champions League success, even if they weren't part of the team in Portugal.

Silva's interview comments on Lampard

While it's hard to imagine a world in which Chelsea conquered Europe with Lampard in the dugout, there's no escaping the fact that the Blues legend got the ball rolling during his tenure.

And if you're still not convinced that Lampard deserves at least some credit, then bear in mind that Silva's acknowledgement of his former boss didn't start or end with an Instagram story.

According to the Evening Standard, Silva told French broadcasters RMC Sport after the game: "Without Lampard, I would not be here. I'm very happy, and I hope he will be too."

Fair play, Thiago Silva and it's fair to say that both your classiness and footballing talent have been rewarded with one of the biggest trophies in all of sport. Better late than ever, am I right?

