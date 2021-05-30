Incredible video shows young girl outclassing opponents in flag football match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A clip of a young girl outclassing a number of boys in a flag football match has caused delight among social media users.

In the video, the girl is shown running from one end of a flag football pitch to the other, scoring as she reaches the end. As she runs, she weaves around a number of opponents, who are all boys. Her lightning quick reactions leave some of her opponents on the floor.

The clip was shared on Twitter by espnW and has been liked more than 1,200 times. It originally came from the Instagram account @touchdowns_and_cupcakes, which features other videos of the girl playing flag football.

According to the Instagram account’s description, the girl is called Alessia and is a “mini athlete in the making.” Judging by the videos of her playing sport, it’s hard to disagree with this statement!

