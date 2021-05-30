Everton transfers: Toffees want 28-year-old who they previously tried to sign - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have renewed their interest in Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Goal.

The Toffees tried to sign the Ivorian winger in 2019, but had two bids knocked back, including an offer of £70m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy.

They remain keen on the 28-year-old, though, and it is understood that they now believe that they could sign Zaha for less than £40m.

Zaha has spent the last six seasons at Selhurst Park after a difficult spell at Manchester United, and he recently admitted that he would be open to leaving the south London club in search of a new challenge if an opportunity presented itself.

With this in mind, Everton may try their luck to lure him over to Goodison Park this summer.

But, would Zaha be a good signing for Everton?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cole offer their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Now is not the time.

"Everton were willing to spend a significant amount of money on Zaha in 2019, and it is not difficult to see why. He had just hit double figures with regards to goals and assists, demonstrating that he was at the peak of his powers.

"Two years on, his form has remained strong, having produced 13 goal contributions in the top-flight this season, but he has missed eight games through injury and illness in 2020/21. Given that he turns 29 in November, it could be a concern that these issues will continue to arise for Zaha as he appears to be just past his prime years.

"The Merseyside club also want to put a serious dent in their wage bill this summer, but that would be tricky if Zaha arrived. His current salary at Palace would make him the highest-paid player at Everton.

"Carlo Ancelotti would be better off bringing in a younger winger on lower wages who still has plenty of room for growth, rather than going after Zaha who looks like his best days are behind him, or at least they will be soon."

Jack Saville

"Given Zaha could reportedly be snaffled for less than £40m, this would be a seriously shrewd move from Marcel Brands. Everton have squandered huge sums of money on mediocre players in recent years, with Alex Iwobi chief amongst those.

"However, while the Toffees took a chance on Iwobi at a time when he seemingly still had a level or two to climb, Zaha has already proven his class in the Premier League over a number of years and would inject a level of dynamism that Bernard, James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurdsson are lacking.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin has elevated himself onto a new platform under Carlo Ancelotti and, with a jet-heeled dribbler like Zaha to link up with, he could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this mooted Everton deal."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Two years ago, yes.

"Still, Everton can't live in the past and sign players just because they might have suited earlier in their careers.

"With Carlo Ancelotti's side accused of being one-paced in the season just gone, what they really need is pace.

"That's not to say Zaha isn't quick but, with the player approaching 30, that particular trait has a shelf-life within the huge investment it would surely take to sign him.

"Granted, he does have more to his game, but is investing in a man currently earning a reported £130k-per-week really the best use of long-term funds?

"Indeed, Everton just wouldn't be getting the best of Zaha for an extended period of time were he to go now. He's missed the boat."

Joshua Cole

“This would be an unbelievable coup for Everton if they can convince Zaha to leave Palace this summer as he would add a new dimension to their attack.

“A proven performer in the Premier League, the Ivory Coast international’s pace and trickery has allowed to him to emerge as one of the division’s most feared players in recent years.

“Having been directly involved in 88 top-flight goals during his career, Zaha clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could take Everton to new heights next year.

“Providing that he is able to form an understanding with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison next season, the winger may be able to spearhead a push for a top six finish.”

