Crystal Palace's next manager: Steve Parish must make a big call this summer - The Verdict

Crystal Palace have been in touch with Burnley about a potential compensation package for Sean Dyche, according to Football Insider.

The 49-year-old has spent almost nine years at Turf Moor, but it is rumoured that he would now be open to starting afresh elsewhere.

He could get that opportunity at Palace, who have contacted his current employers to learn how much they would have to pay to get Dyche over to Selhurst Park. He currently has one year left on his contract at Burnley.

However, there are also other candidates believed to be in the picture. Frank Lampard reportedly held extensive talks with the south London club last week as he looks to return to management, while sporting director Dougie Freedman is understood to be a fan of Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael.

These are three worthy contenders for the job, but which of the trio should Palace appoint this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"The timing is perfect for Dyche.

"Year after year, he has got the most out of a limited squad on a restricted budget at Burnley. Getting the side into Europe into 2018 was a magnificent achievement given the resources he was working with.

"But now, it's time for that next step. With Palace set to hand their next manager £50m to spend this summer, Dyche would finally get the chance to show what he can do with an ambitious club, rather than one that is happy to stay above the relegation zone each season.

"He has taken Burnley as far as he can, and deserves plenty of plaudits for the job that he has done. Now he has earned a move to a side that has the potential to be battling for a top-half finish and possibly even a European place.

"Dyche managed to take Burnley into Europe, he could do exactly the same at Palace."

Joshua Cole

“With Roy Hodgson deciding to step aside following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, Palace are set to enter a new dawn this summer.

“Whilst the former Eagles manager did a respectable job by keeping the club in the top-flight during his time in charge, he was not exactly known for playing expansive, attacking football.

“If Palace are willing to head a new direction, they ought to consider appointing Frank Lampard as their new boss as he was relatively unfortunate to lose his job at Chelsea earlier this year.

“Having guided the Blues to a fourth place finish in his debut season at Stamford Bridge by championing an exciting brand of football which resulted in 69 goals being scored in 38 games, it could be argued that Lampard may be the ideal man to get the best out of the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze if he sticks by his principles.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"What Crystal Palace need is stability.

"With so many players out of contract and a management team leaving, they cannot afford to usher in much more change too quickly.

"So, Sean Dyche looks the best option.

"Granted, the idea of simply keeping Palace in the division isn't likely to prove too exciting to a man who's been doing that for years with Burnley, but that has to be the short-term goal.

"As a safe pair of hands to help them with the transitional process of such an overturn in staff, he looks absolutely perfect for Steve Parish. After doing that, perhaps they can then kick on and finally allow Dyche the chance to battle at a higher point in the Premier League.

"It's as sensible as it gets for Palace."

