Tottenham next manager: Who benefits most if Mauricio Pochettino returns? The Verdict

Earlier this week, the Tottenham Hotspur managerial race got a lot more interesting.

Indeed, with Daniel Levy seemingly struggling to land big targets having seen the likes of Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann move elsewhere and Brendan Rodgers distance himself from the role, news from Sky Sports that the club were in talks with Mauricio Pochettino was huge.

A man whose 2014 revamp ultimately lead the club to a second-place finish in the Premier League and the Champions League final, the Argentine brought the best out of the likes of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli.

Given the high esteem in which Pochettino is generally held in amongst the club's support, as well as the fact a return would be a huge story in European football after spending only six months with Paris Saint-Germain so far, the idea of Pochettino back at Spurs would be exciting.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Joshua Cole have given their verdicts on who would benefit most should he come back.

Jonathan Gorrie

The fans.

With sections of the support protesting against Daniel Levy after being offered Jose Mourinho's dour football for pretty much no gain, as well as the botched attempts to join the European Super League, Spurs doesn't look a particularly happy camp at the moment.

After all, star man Harry Kane is said to want to leave the club and some fans on social media have vented their frustration at some of the recent decisions from the club's bosses.

Well then, what better way to lift their collective moods than by bringing Pochettino back?

A hugely popular figure at Spurs, the manner of the team's performances since he left would surely help any memories of his initial reign ending sourly fade into the distance.

An attack-minded manager capable of developing young players (traits Levy is understood to want in his new coach) his second rebuild at Spurs could be exactly what supporters need to get back on side with the club.

Sam Brookes

"Pochettino’s return could be a blessing for Harry Winks.

"While the England man has never been one to deliver eye-catching numbers in terms of goals and assists – he’s only managed eight goal contributions in his Spurs career to date – he was always appreciated by Pochettino.

"In the final 18 months of the Argentine’s tenure at Tottenham, Winks established himself in the team, making 26 league appearances in 2018/19, and then starting nine of the side’s first 10 league games in 2019/20. Pochettino even rushed Winks back to play in the Champions League final in 2019 following groin surgery. That’s how highly he rated the 10-cap international.

"Unfortunately for Winks, Jose Mourinho seemingly wanted a more physical midfield and went out and bought Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg last summer. This has resulted in Winks only playing in 15 top-flight games this term, as he has fallen down the pecking order.

"If Pochettino came back, he would likely show faith in Winks again, which could lead to the midfielder playing at club and international level regularly once more."

Joshua Cole

'If Spurs can somehow convince Pochettino to make a stunning return to the club, many of their players will be delighted as he had a fantastic impact on the London-based outfit during his previous spell in charge.



“Arguably the biggest winner from this particular appointment would be Dele Alli who has looked a shadow of his former self since the Argentine’s departure.



“Whilst he failed to score or register an assist in the top-flight last season, the midfielder looked as if he was about to become one of the world’s best players under the guidance of Pochettino as he was directly involved in 31 goals during the 2017/18 campaign.



“Providing that he is able to win over Pochettino’s trust by impressing in pre-season, there is no reason why Alli cannot fulfill his potential in the coming years at Spurs which in turn will have a massive impact on the club’s fortunes."

