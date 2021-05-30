Wolves next manager: Who suffers the most with Nuno Santo leaving Molineux? The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nuno Espirito Santo's exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of the most interesting stories in the Premier League ahead of next season.

One of the most upwardly mobile clubs in English football of late, Wolves were well-drilled in his image, with the likes of Conor Coady developing alongside eye-catching signings such as Ruben Neves as the team grew from a Championship outfit to one capable of competing in the latter stages of the Europa League.

While there is certainly a lot of talent on offer at Molineux, they had largely been operating with a back three for most of Nuno's tenure, with issues emerging when he did start to change philosophy earlier this season.

With that in mind and, while the idea of a new coach bringing new ideas is exciting, there is a risk involved here. How do Wolves adapt to something new after so long largely doing the same thing?

After all, we saw how much Frank De Boer struggle when trying to change Crystal Palace back in 2017, albeit the situation is somewhat different.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Sam Brookes and Jack Saville have given their verdicts on who loses out the most with Nuno leaving Wolves.

Jonathan Gorrie

There's trouble ahead for Adama Traore.

One of the most exciting players in the Premier League during the 2019/20 season, the Spanish international finally unlocked his potential under Nuno's watch, scoring ten times and registering eighteen assists during the 131 games he was coached by the Portuguese.

While clearly talented, the former Barcelona youngster has never played as well under any manager and, given the problems he endured in the season just gone, a potential new role under a new boss may not exactly be the safest way of coaxing him back to his best.

At his best on the right of Nuno's 3-5-2/3-4-3 formation, the new boss has a talent to work with. It's just a big case of whether or not they can get the best out of him.

Joshua Cole

"With Wolves set to enter a new dawn following Nuno’s departure, it could be argued that Raul Jimenez may find it difficult to adapt to life under the guidance of a new manager.

“After setting the top-flight alight by being directly involved in 47 goals in 86 appearances, the Mexican striker suffered a serious injury last November which he has yet to fully recover from.

“With there being no guarantee that he will be able to replicate the success that he achieved during Nuno’s time in charge when he eventually returns to full fitness, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Jimenez ends up struggling in the top-flight should a system that doesn't make him the focal point of the attack start to emerge.

“Keeping this in mind, it could be worth Wolves bolstering their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window as it may have a positive impact on their fortunes next season.”

Sam Brookes

"I can’t help but feel sorry for Fabio Silva.

"He has had a difficult opening year in England, settling into a new team, and he probably did not expect to be playing so much at this stage. He was bought for the future, not the present.

"Therefore, it’s not been a major surprise that he has struggled to show his best form for most of the campaign. But, towards the end of the season, he did seem to find his rhythm under Nuno Espirito Santo.

"In his final nine games of 2020/21, he managed to register five goal contributions, and appeared to be gaining the trust of Nuno. He was building some momentum ahead of next season.

"Now, Nuno has gone and Silva will have to start again under someone else. It took him a while to get up to speed with Nuno’s style, and just as he seemed to be getting the hang of things, the manager has left.

"That is rotten luck for Silva, who may now have a tough time convincing Wolves’ next manager that he is the right man to lead the line in 2021/22."

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Wolves won? 0 5 4 3

Jack Saville

"Conor Coady was absolutely fundamental to the success of Nuno Espirito Santo’s system, providing an intricate blend of defensive and playmaking qualities in a niche role at the heart of Wolves’ back five.

"It remains to be seen whether Nuno’s successor will emulate a similar system or revert to a back-four. However, if they opt for the latter approach, Coady could end up being the biggest loser or Nuno’s departure. He is capable of operating in a back four but there’s little doubt that his best displays arrive alongside two other central defenders - where he has the license to utilise his excellent range of passing and ball-playing expertise.

"The new manager’s style could spell the end for Coady as a vital cog in Wolves’ system."

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

News Now - Sport News