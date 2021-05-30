Tottenham transfers: Spurs prepared to listen to offers for 37-cap international - The Verdict

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for Dele Alli this summer, as revealed by Football Insider.

The England midfielder, who has 37 caps for his country, has been a peripheral figure at Spurs this season, making just 15 league appearances for the club.

Alli was restricted to just two starts under Jose Mourinho in 2020/21, prior to the Portuguese coach being sacked last month. He has featured more regularly since then, though, as he started the last five league matches of the campaign.

Despite this, it is understood that Tottenham are open to selling the attacker, and could let him go if they receive a suitable offer. It was reported back in March that Daniel Levy values Alli at £25m.

With this in mind, should Spurs take the money and let Alli move elsewhere this summer?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jack Saville, Jonathan Gorrie and Joshua Cola give their thoughts below...

Sam Brookes

"Keep the faith.

"It has been a very difficult year for Alli; he has admitted as much himself. Still, it should not be forgotten that he is an outstanding player on his day. In his first three years at Tottenham, he delivered 66 goal contributions in the league. Those are scarcely believable numbers.

"We have not seen him return to that level since, but there have been signs in recent weeks that he is starting find some form and his confidence is growing. He was excellent against Sheffield United at the start of the month, as shown by his WhoScored game rating of 7.89, and he went on to put in strong performances against Leeds and Wolves as well.

"Right now, Levy would likely only get around £25m for Alli, which will hardly be a massive help for Tottenham in terms of re-investing in their squad. They would be better off pushing Alli to hit the ground running next season so that he can have a strong year and increase his value in the process. Then, it might be the right time to cash in on him."

Jack Saville

"It's time for Levy to cash in on Dele Alli. The promise surrounding Alli's early development made him one of the most coveted players on the planet at one stage. Aside from a handful of fleeting glimpses of star quality, though, Alli has provided little evidence in the last three years to suggest that he'll blossom into the world-beater he once looked destined to become.

"His form has been steadily declining since the beginning of the 2018/19 season but what's most concerning is the fact it's still unclear where he fits into the Spurs team. Is he suited to playing off Harry Kane as a number ten, does his best work arrive from an inverted wide position or would a deep midfield berth suit his skill set? That we still don't have a clear answer to that question at 25 years old is an ominous sign.

"With three years still remaining on his current deal, Spurs should still be able to attract a respectable figure for his signature this summer."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolute not.

"That would be like sacking Pochettino all over again.

"Giving up on a prodigious talent capable of scoring plenty of goals in the Premier League, just as Harry Kane looks as if he wants to leave, would be madness.

"That's not to say Alli could replace Kane but, if the England captain does leave, where on earth are the goals coming from?

"Granted, the former MK Dons youngster hasn't enjoyed a good time of things of late, but Eden Hazard went through something similar at Chelsea around Alli's age before reaffirming his status as one of the best in Europe.

"Good players can get better. Good players will get better, if the environment around them helps them rediscover their form.

"Pre-pandemic, the notion of selling Alli for £100m would have been appealing but, now, Spurs are surely unlikely to get anything close to actual worth.

"Indeed, they should stick with him, bring him back into the side and try to light the spark again."

Joshua Cole

"When Alli burst onto the scene for Tottenham, it seemed as if he had the potential to become a world-class player under the guidance of former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"However, a drop-off in performance levels in recent years has resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Spurs.

"A shadow of his former self, Alli's displays in the Premier League this season left a lot to be desired as he only averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.49.

"Taking this into consideration, Spurs ought to cash in on the England international and use the money generated from this sale to improve their options at centre-back which is unquestionably an area which they need to prioritise this summer."

