24-year-old ace faces tough call over his future as Premier League clubs show interest - The Verdict

Aston Villa have entered preliminary talks with Norwich City winger Emiliano Buendia, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three years at Norwich, and helped them secure an immediate return to the Premier League this year.

His performances in the Championship appear to have caught the eye of Villa, who are keen to add two wide forwards to their squad in the next transfer window.

Buendia could be one of them, although Norwich are believed to be demanding at least £30m in order to allow the forward to leave.

If he can repeat this season's exploits, when he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for the Canaries in the second tier, that could prove to be a wise investment for the Villans.

They are not the only club interested in signing Buendia, though. Arsenal are continuing to pursue the Argentine despite having an enquiry knocked back by Norwich in January, while West Ham are also linked with the creative wide man.

So, where should Buendia go next season: Aston Villa, Arsenal or West Ham?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Joshua Cole, Jack Saville and Jonathan Gorrie give their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"Buendia and Jack Grealish playing together would be a breathtaking combination.

"That is why Buendia ought to choose Villa Park as his next destination. It's true that Arsenal and West Ham finished higher up the table this season, and the Irons have European football to look forward to next year, but it just seems that Buendia would fit into Villa's plans perfectly.

"The side need a right winger to take some of the pressure off Grealish's shoulders, and Buendia would have the chance to develop into one of the finest right-sided players in the country by playing on the opposite flank to the England man.

"Grealish makes those around him up their level, as we have seen with Ollie Watkins this year, and if Villa can get the 25-year-old playing in tandem with Buendia, they have the potential to become a lethal partnership that can fire Dean Smith's men into the European places next term."

Joshua Cole

“Considering that Buendia set the Championship alight with his displays for Norwich this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting interest from a host of top-flight sides ahead of the summer window.

“Whilst the Argentine may be tempted to join Arsenal or Aston Villa, it could be argued that a move to West Ham United may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career.

“Having played a major role in nurturing the talents of Jesse Lingard, who provided 13 direct goal contributions in just 16 Premier League games last season, and Declan Rice who is now a regular member of England’s set-up, David Moyes will be confident in his ability to make a positive impact on Buendia’s development.

“Furthermore, a move to West Ham will give the winger the chance to prove himself in the Europa League which is something that is not on the table at Villa or Arsenal due to the fact that they finished below Moyes’ side in the top-flight standings earlier this month.”

Jack Saville

"It's clear that Arsenal need a fresh injection of creativity in their midfield and Emi Buendia ticks all the boxes for the club: he's versatile, proven in English football and has plenty of scope to develop at 24 years old."

"He has been Norwich's most influential player for the past two seasons and deserves a step up in class. West Ham have the lure of European football to offer Buendia but, as the more historically successful outfit, Arsenal should be able to convince him that a move to the Emirates Stadium is in his best interests."

Jonathan Gorrie

"An upwardly mobile side with big ambitions, the idea of Buendia and Jack Grealish scheming behind Ollie Watkins should strike fear into the rest of the Premier League.

"Indeed, the Argentine can clean up Ross Barkley's mess. Where Barkley faded quickly, the Norwich star took his impressive individual form of two seasons ago and helped turn his side into an attacking machine in the second division.

"A man who even Lionel Messi asked to play for Argentina, Buendia could be a genius for Villa.

"Indeed, his 3.1 key pass average (via WhoScored) could be an absolute joy for the likes of Watkins and Grealish, with the Villa captain potentially in a position to score more goals, rather than largely creating them.

"Buendia could be worth his weight in goals for Villa."

