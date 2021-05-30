Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Willian has endured a disappointing season at Arsenal.

On the back of seven years with Chelsea, the Brazilian winger looked for a change of scenery last summer and moved across London to Emirates Stadium on a free transfer.

And considering that Willian had enjoyed a strong 2019/20 campaign, amassing nine goals and seven assists in the Premier League, many Arsenal fans were pleased with the acquisition.

Willian swaps Chelsea for Arsenal

However, Willian's move to north London has proven to be nothing short of a disaster, routinely attracting criticism from Gooners and failing to produce a single goal from open play all season.

It's a situation made all the more painful by the fact Chelsea have enjoyed such incredible success across the 2020/21 campaign, helping themselves to their second Champions League title.

And considering that Willian was offered contract extensions by the Blues last summer, there's good reason to think that he could have plausibly been a part of the continent-conquering squad.

Willian's Champions League ambitions

Now, don't get me wrong, it's easy to say that with the benefit of hindsight, but the situation takes on a whole 'nother level of significance when you remember some of Willian's comments in 2020.

That's because Willian cited his ambitions to win the Champions League as one of the biggest reasons behind signing a three-year contract with Arsenal upon the expiration of his Chelsea deal.

Speaking to The Sun last August, Willian explained: “One of the reasons I wanted a three-year deal was to be part of a plan, not just a player passing through.

“When I talked with the manager he told me why he needed me for three years. It was that he first wanted to qualify for the Champions League and win it by the time I left. That was what I wanted to hear.

“I was at Chelsea for seven years and won everything except the Champions League. Hopefully this move will give me the trophy I haven’t got as well as another Premier League title.”

Oof. Those comments really have aged terribly, but let's play devil's advocate for a second and remember that Arsenal could, however unlikely it might be, win the Champions League in the next two years.

Willian set to leave Arsenal

Well, sadly, even that faint possibility seems irrelevant when transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on his Here We Go podcast earlier this month that Willian is set to leave the club.

"David Luiz is 100% leaving Arsenal, but also Willian is going to leave Arsenal. He wants to leave, Arsenal are open to sell him, so as I said some days ago Willian is leaving," Romano explained.

"Willian has a contract with Arsenal, so it’s a different situation, they need to wait for some proposal, but Willian is one player expected to leave Arsenal."

So, in every way imaginable, things haven't worked out between Arsenal and Willian, but there's no denying that the Brazilian is a top, top player and we wish him all the best in wherever he goes.

