Grealish, Sancho, Kane: Who should Manchester United sign this summer? - The Verdict

According to The Daily Telegraph, sections of the Manchester United squad want the club to sign Jack Grealish this summer.

For his part, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to want Jadon Sancho as the next big signing in his rebuild of the club. Indeed, while there have been suggestions the club's Glazer family ownership are willing to splash the cash in an effort to placate protesting supporters, it is difficult to imagine both England internationals arriving.

Grealish has been valued at £100m while the report claims Sancho could be available for £75m, meaning it is likely one or the other this summer and there is also England captain Harry Kane to add into the equation.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is believed to have asked to leave his boyhood club and United are thought to be one of the clubs genuinely interested in signing him, though his huge price tag could be a problem.

With three big options to choose from, GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Joshua Cole, Jack Saville and Sam Brookes have given their verdicts on who United should go for.

Jonathan Gorrie

Harry Kane.

Granted, any deal with Spurs looks difficult to do but, as good as the other two are, it's hard to see them having as transformative an effect as Kane would.

Grealish is a maverick talent but everything is built towards him at Aston Villa while little about Sancho's career thus far would suggest he's capable of proving as prolific as Kane. That's not to say he cannot improve but, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial able to play wide, United look reasonably well-stocked, albeit ideally they would surely like to add both.

Given the money involved, that looks impossible and players like Kane do not come around very often. One of the elite strikers in the game for half a decade now, his creative ability to link up with the likes of Rashford, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes is a mouth-watering prospect.

Sam Brookes

"Sancho should be the number one priority.

"Of course, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane are also fantastic players and could help United next season, but it seems that the Red Devils are already well-covered in these positions.

"On the left, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can call upon Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba, who are both excellent in that role, while up top he has Edinson Cavani who ended up with 16 goals in all competitions this season. It also appears that Mason Greenwood may play more centrally next year, and he could be rotated with Cavani as the side’s lone striker.

"However, on the right wing, Solskjaer has fewer options at his disposal. Greenwood can play there, but I feel he will develop into a striker in time, and then doubts remain as to whether Daniel James is good enough to cut it at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

"Sancho is a natural right-winger with proven quality, as he registered 21 goal contributions in the Bundesliga this term. He is the player that the club simply have to get this summer."

Joshua Cole

“If United are looking to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season, it is imperative that they send out a signal of intent to the rest of the division during the upcoming transfer window by signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

“Whilst the Red Devils will have to pay a major fee to secure the England international’s services, he would unquestionably turn them into contenders for top-flight glory overnight.

“As well as netting 23 league goals last season, Kane made a considerable improvement in terms of his creativity as he provided 14 assists for his team-mates.

“Capable of winning a game on his own, the forward’s presence at Old Trafford would strike fear into the hearts of opponents and potentially provide the catalyst that United need to close the gap on Manchester City.”

Jack Saville

"The signing of Jack Grealish would be a game-changer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Man United have struggled for creative inspiration in high-stakes encounters this season, with Bruno Fernandes ominously quiet in the vast majority of games against the big six.

"That’s an area that clearly needs addressing and Grealish possesses the imperious big-game mentality and eclectic collection of playmaking qualities to catapult United towards a genuine title challenge.

"Injuries disrupted his 2020/21 season at Aston Villa but he could vastly improve on his return of six goals and ten assists alongside a markedly more talented roster of players at Old Trafford."

