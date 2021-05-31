N’Golo Kante deserves all the praise that has come his way in the aftermath of Chelsea’s Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

The France international produced a stunning Man of the Match performance at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto to nullify Pep Guardiola’s revered Premier League champions.

Kante, who was also named UEFA’s Player of the Match in both of Chelsea’s semi-final matches against Real Madrid, has been hailed by fans and pundits alike following his midfield masterclass.

There’s no doubt that Kante deserves to be recognised as one of the best midfielders of his generation after his latest achievement.

The 30-year-old played an instrumental role in Leicester City’s extraordinary 2016 Premier League title triumph before immediately settling in at Chelsea.

Since joining the Blues, Kante has won another league title, the FA Cup, the Europa League and now the Champions League.

At international level, meanwhile, Kante helped France become world champions for only the second time in 2018.

Aside from his success on the pitch, it’s Kante’s humility that has made him such a universally loved footballer.

You won’t find many - if any - people with a bad word to say about the unassuming Paris-born star.

Kante's interview after winning Champions League

Kante further endeared himself to football fans with a typically humble interview after inspiring Chelsea to glory on Saturday evening.

During a post-match interview with Virgin Media Sport, which has been viewed two million times at the time of writing, Kante focused solely on the team without once mentioning himself.

After being congratulated on the achievement, Kante replied “Thank you!”.

He then apologised to the interviewer because he couldn’t hear her properly while being told he was “amazing during the season”.

Asked how he evaluated Chelsea’s performance and his own individual display, Kante was only interested in talking about the team.

“We are very happy, very proud,” he commented. “It’s the result of a lot of effort together. Some good results, some bad, but we stayed together.

“We played very well in the second part of the season and we enjoy this title all together.”

Asked how Chelsea had managed to beat Pep Guardiola’s side three times this season, Kante added: “The main thing is the fact we stick together. At the end, it’s beautiful to win this kind of title together.”

What a guy.

Football fans love N'Golo Kante

Let’s check out some of the reaction in the comments…

Kante is a proper role model. Hard-working and ultra committed but incredibly respectful, down to earth and modest.

N’Golo: we salute you, sir.

