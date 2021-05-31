Chelsea have made a real statement by winning their second Champions League title.

Nobody could have imagined that the Blues would have been crowned European champions when their season appeared to be in disarray upon the sacking of Frank Lampard earlier in the year.

However, the same west London side that was labouring in the mid-table wilderness of the Premier League has conquered the continent with a stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City in Lisbon.

Chelsea win the Champions League

And even having overcome Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and Real Madrid on the way to the final, Thomas Tuchel's men were considered the underdogs against the might of Pep Guardiola.

But courtesy of some shrewd defending and watertight tactics, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain boss was able to get the better of Guardiola for the first third in three months and get his hands on 'Big Ears'.

As such, it's only natural that Chelsea are considered amongst the best teams in the world, particularly considering they'll hope to overthrow City in the Premier League, too, next season.

Chelsea's standing in world football

However, is it too early to suggest that Chelsea's Champions League victory puts them at the top of the pile?

Besides, Chelsea know all-too well themselves that winning the Champions League isn't an automatic endorsement of world-topping quality given the nature of their 2012 victory.

But this is nine years later and there's good reason to think that Tuchel has been pulling far too many tactical strings to claim that Chelsea's triumph was in any way simply smash and grab.

Best football clubs in the world

As a result, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to assess Chelsea's standing in world football by taking a look at the revered ratings of statisticians FiveThirtyEight.

Using a complex 'Soccer Power Index' algorithm, which you can learn the inner workings of here, the data gurus maintain a statistical ranking of the best football clubs in world football.

And considering the data has been updated on the back of Chelsea conquering Europe, it's fair to say that their results make for interesting reading, so be sure to check out the top 30 down below:

So, there you have it, folks, Manchester City are the best team in world football despite their long wait for a Champions League title rumbling on and on.

Man City named the best in the world

It's a verdict that will likely have many fans throwing their hands in the air enraged, but there is good reason to think that City are objectively the best in the business regardless of Saturday night.

The Citizens comfortably won both the Carabao Cup and Premier League, overcame PSG and Borussia Dortmund in Europe and simply fell at the final hurdle by the smallest of margins.

Besides, regardless of the fact that Tuchel seems to have Guardiola's number right now in one-off matches, most fans would surely argue that City will have the better squad and team overall.

But maybe this newfound rivalry will be clarified next season because Chelsea have very much thrown a cat amongst the pigeons with their European triumph and impressive third-place ranking.

You do, after all, know you're doing something right when Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid and Atletico are chasing your shadows and Bayern Munich are looking over their shoulder.

