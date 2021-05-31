Chantelle Cameron: Is Katie Taylor next after Brit defends her WBC title

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It took Chantelle Cameron five rounds, a knockdown and a decision from the referee for her to retain her WBC super-lightweight title.

The undefeated champion took on Melissa Hernandez in Las Vegas on Saturday night and cruised to victory. Il Capo was simply too quick and too strong for her Puerto Rican opponent, who couldn't handle the pressure of the Brit's constant onslaught of direct punches.

Hernandez was knocked down in the fourth round before being pulled completely in the fifth. The referee had already warned the fighter and her team he would call it off if she continued to struggle to respond to Cameron's dominant performance.

Indeed, Cameron proved to be the better boxer from the opening bell – backing Hernandez onto the ropes on several occasions before the knockdown in round five. The 30-year-old experience as a former kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, as well as being 11 years Hernandez's junior was the writing on the wall for the title bout in Vegas.

After retaining her belt, many fans and professionals alike took to social media to congratulate Cameron – with several predicting her next big fight to be against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Carl Frampton is amongst those eager to see the two fighters take each other on at some point down the line. Both women boast seriously impressive pedigrees and a meeting between the two would be huge for the sport.

Taylor most recently emerged victorious against Natasha Jonas after once again defending her IBF, WBA, WBO and WBC world lightweight champion status. Like Cameron, she holds a 100% win record – Taylor has won all 18 of her fights, with six coming by knockout. Il Capo has 14 out of 14 wins, bettering Taylor's knockout record by registering eight.

Naturally, any talk of a bout between these two well-established fighters is just speculation right now, but at the rate women's boxing is growing, a potential meeting in the future shouldn't be ruled out.

