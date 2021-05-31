Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thomas Tuchel has worked wonders at Chelsea.

The Blues were in turmoil when the German replaced Frank Lampard in January.

But he bought about an upturn in form which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the final of the FA Cup.

And he was able to cap off an extraordinary first season at the club as Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

The 47-year-old has proven that he is one of the best managers in the world.

But one man who was not convinced at all when Tuchel arrived at Chelsea in January was Micah Richards.

The English pundit slammed Tuchel in his column for the Daily Mail just days after he was named Chelsea manager.

The title of the column read: "There doesn't appear to be a plan after Frank Lampard's sacking... I can't see the new Chelsea boss winning the big prizes at Stamford Bridge."

He wrote: "Chelsea have appointed Tuchel because they want to win the Premier League and Champions League again. I struggle to see that happening with him.

"What have Chelsea seen in Tuchel that convinces them he will outwit Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp over the course of a 38-game season?"

Richards slammed Tuchel for leaving out Mason Mount and Reece James from his first Chelsea lineup.

"First impressions are very important in football and the one Tuchel made on Wednesday with his team selection against Wolves could not be called positive," he added.

"I know he has explained at great length why it was unfair not to pick Mason Mount and Reece James, and pointed out he wanted experience. This feels like a bit of a cop out."

Chelsea showed promise against Wolves in their first game but Richards wasn't impressed.

"It has been pointed out that Chelsea’s possession improved against Wolves and they made more than 800 passes, but stats like that leave me cold. The main statistics in football are how many you score and concede and the onus is on Tuchel to find the right blend."

Richards concluded by saying something didn't feel right about his appointment.

"I’m absolutely not writing Tuchel off, but something about his appointment doesn’t feel right."

As far as takes go, Richards has had a shocker.

To be fair to him, it's a tough job being a pundit. It's impossible to nail everything and even the most ambitious Chelsea fans may be surprised that they were able to win the Champions League so soon after his arrival.

He also admitted he was wrong about Tuchel, so fair play to Richards for holding his hands up.

