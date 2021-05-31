Extreme E: Molly Taylor wins Ocean Prix, Jamie Chadwick finishes on podium

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another round of Extreme E results is in following more off-road action in one of the most remote corners of the world.

Molly Taylor and racing partner Johan Kristoffersson have extended their lead at the top of the table after registering two wins from two in the inaugural XE season. The unbeaten Rosberg X Racing duo beat Great Britain's Jamie Chadwick to the finish line in the Ocean Prix, which took place on the beautiful Lac Rose coast in Senegal.

Taylor and Kristoffersson recorded a winning time of 21:52 around the sand track, taking their total up to 71 points for the season so far.

What do the Ocean Prix results mean?

Rosberg X Racing are undoubtedly the team to beat this campaign. Their flawless performance in both Saudi Arabia and Senegal put them a healthy 14 points ahead of second place X44 – the electric team founded by Lewis Hamilton, fielding drivers Cristina Gutiérrez and Sébastien Loeb.

The win for Taylor puts her and Kristoffersson in great form heading into the next leg of the tournament – the Arctic Prix. This will take place across August 28-29th in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland as the drivers visit the retreating Russell Glacier to raise awareness of global warming.

With Taylor and Rosberg X Racing flourishing on two sand-based circuits, it raises the question of whether they can handle the surface of the Arctic just as well.

Chadwick and her partner Stéphane Sarrazin earned their first podium finish in Senegal, crossing the line in P2. Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky and Jenson Button made up the final podium spot, taking them to third in the overall standings on 44 points.

Chadwick will be competing in her reigning W Series season next month as she vies to hold onto her title from 2019. The Brit will travel to Austria, where the tournament will get underway at the Red Bull Ring. Her latest performance in Extreme E will undoubtedly have given her a huge boost ahead of the opening W Series race and could be a crucial momentum builder as she bids to defend her crown.

