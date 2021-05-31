Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has joined All Elite Wrestling and even made his debut on their PPV Double or Nothing last night.

The two-time Olympian will be an analyst on the company's new show AEW Rampage while also working as a coach as announced by Tony Schiavone.

There's no telling whether he will make a return to wrestling or not as of writing this article.

Henry was a stalwart in WWE, joining them back in 1996 before retiring in 2017.

During his time there, the American wrestler won the European Championship and the World Championship twice.

Henry retired from the ring in 2017 and became a backstage producer for the company. He participated in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, eliminating three opponents before being ousted by Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler.

That year, it was announced that Henry would be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. His final appearance in WWE came in January during the RAW Legends night.

Before his professional wrestling days, Henry was a highly renowned name in powerlifting and weightlifting. He still holds the WDFPF world records in deadlift (953.5 lb), squat (865.3 lb) and total (2336.9 lb) while winning the World Championships in 1995.

He even represented the United States in two Olympics as a weightlifter - Barcelona '92 and Atlanta '96. In the former, he finished 10th in the +110 kg category. Four years later, Henry came 14th in the +108 kg event in Atlanta.

It will be interesting to see how Henry does in AEW and more importantly, whether he will return to the ring or not. Wrestling fans would certainly love to see the 49-year-old back as a performer.

AEW have certainly gained a great deal of popularity since its inception in January 2019 by Tony Khan, and signing a big name like Henry will definitely be a massive boost for them.

