Hollywood superstar and WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is famous for his commitment to his workouts.

No matter where he is in the world, the 49-year-old always finds time to squeeze in a session, often getting up in the early hours of the morning to do so.

'The Great One' even has his own personal travelling gym to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

This incredible dedication, though, leads to some jaw-dropping results - as proven by his Instagram post this morning.

The world's highest-paid movie star is currently filming scenes for the forthcoming American superhero film Black Adam, in which Johnson plays the lead role.

As you might expect with a casting that requires him to wear tights on-screen throughout, the former eight-time WWE Champion wants to be in pristine physical condition for the role - and is going to great lengths to make it happen.

"Late night training," wrote Johnson to his 241 million followers on the social media platform, together with a photo of his ridiculously muscular legs.

"Big week for Black Adam shooting my “champion” scenes with my shirt off and showing my body. Been working extremely hard dieting, training and conditioning unlike any other role of my entire career," admitted Johnson.

COVID-19 caused a delay to the shooting of Black Adam, which is a spin-off from the 2019 DC Comics adaptation of Shazam!. However, now that producers are clear to continue work on the project, Johnson is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to looking his absolute best for the movie.

He continued: "Manipulating water, sodium, cardio but also having to push and pull real iron to have dense, dry, detailed muscle.

"It’s a real science that takes months and months to dial it all in with my strength and conditioning coach Dave Rienzi who keeps a very watchful eye, constantly fine-tuning our strategy daily."

The process might be heavily involved, but the results are undeniable.

With Johnson at the head of its cast, Black Adam seems set to be a hit when it is released in cinemas next summer.

If The Rock looks this good now, we can only imagine how insane his physique will look up on the big screen.

News Now - Sport News