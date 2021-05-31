Nottingham Forest news: Fresh twist emerges in ongoing Joe Worrall transfer saga

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to push on under the guidance of Chris Hughton in the Championship next season following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign.

Whilst the Reds were relatively impressive in a defensive sense, a lack of an attacking threat ultimately stifled their progress earlier this year.

Having seen his side score just 37 goals in 46 league games, it would be a shock if Hughton doesn't decide to address this particular issue in the coming months.

However, whilst the 62-year-old will be aiming to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window, he will also be facing an uphill task to keep one of the club's star performers at the City Ground.

According to The Sun, Burnley are reportedly preparing to submit a £10m bid for Forest defender Joe Worrall as manager Sean Dyche looks to add to his options at centre-back.

The 24-year-old, who is also being tracked by Norwich City and West Ham United, is understood to be keen on securing a move to the Premier League.

Since returning to Forest following a loan spell at Rangers, Worrall has emerged as a key player for the club.

After helping his side secure a seventh-place finish in the second-tier during the 2020/21 campaign by making 46 appearances in the Championship, the defender featured on 33 occasions in all competitions last season.

With Worrall's current deal set to run until 2024, Forest could secure a sizeable fee for him this summer as a bidding war could commence between the likes of Burnley, Norwich and West Ham.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Worrall clearly has the potential to play at a higher level, it is hardly surprising that he is attracting the attention of several Premier League sides.

However, it could be argued that staying at Forest at this stage of his career may be beneficial for his development as he is guaranteed regular first-team football at the City Ground.

A move to Burnley, West Ham or Norwich could result in Worrall being forced to watch on from the sidelines as he may struggle to force his way into contention for a starting role.

Having averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Championship last season, the defender will be confident in his ability to help Forest push on during the upcoming campaign.

Therefore, instead of cashing in on Worrall, the Reds ought to consider building a squad around him as doing so could boost their chances of achieving a great deal of success in the second-tier next year.

