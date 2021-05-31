Signing for WWE is arguably every professional wrestler’s dream. The company boasts some of the biggest names in the industry on all four of its brands.

The decision to sign with WWE is a big one, especially when you’re one of the more well known individuals in the business.

This was the case for Franky Monet, who recently joined WWE NXT. The Canadian recently spoke to Alex McCarthy from TalkSPORT about how she thinks the company is where she “was meant to be.”

“As much as people can say whatever they want, the WWE is the WWE,” she said.

“It’s the number one sports entertainment company in the entire world and it’s where you want to be. It’s where the lights are the brightest and you’ll be seen by so many more people and faces.

“The talent is unbelievable too, so I knew this is where I was meant to be. Is it? Is it not? Is it time to hang it up? Is it time to push harder? Especially in 2020, there were so many moments for me where I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

Monet went on to discuss her love for the industry and says she feels like she has “the golden ticket” with this move. She said:

“I love professional wrestling so much that I just couldn’t let this fire that was lit in me so many years ago die without trying to get to the be-all, end-all in WWE. Conversations started and I’m so happy to be there.

“I always compare it to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; I feel like I have the golden ticket. I remember the first day I went to the Performance Center I was like ‘what is my life!’ Unreal.”

The 42-year-old, who won her debut against Cora Jade on last week’s episode of the Black and Gold Brand, said the company allowed her to have a lot of creativity with her character.

“All the coaches, all the people I get to work with like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sara D’Amato for the women’s division and just the amount of creativity they’re allowing me to be immersed in.

“They just believe in each and every one of us and it’s just unreal to finally be in this position where I feel like Franky Monet can be seen for who she is, understood and be on the platform she deserves to be on.”

